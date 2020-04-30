KARACHI (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of US Dollar weakened by 40 paisa in the interbank on Tuesday against Pakistani rupee.



The greenback closed at Rs174.89 on second business day of the week compared to previous closing of Rs175.29.

Meanwhile, the price of euro depreciated by Rs1.86 and closed at Rs198.91 against the last working day’s trading of Rs200.77 the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen closed at Rs1.53, whereas an increase 19 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs235.42 as compared to its last closing of Rs235.23.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal depreciated by about 11 paisa each to close at Rs47.61 and Rs46.63 respectively.