ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 3300 and was sold at Rs 129,100 in the local market on Thursday against its sale at Rs 125,800 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2829 to Rs 110,682 against its sale at Rs 107,853 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat surge to Rs 101,459 from Rs 98,865, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs40 and was traded at Rs1480 against its sale at Rs1440 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs34.30 and was sold at Rs1268.86 against its sale at Rs 1234.56.

The price of gold in international market increased by $38 and was traded at $1863 against its sale at $1825, the Jewellers Group reported.