Increase in electricity prices will not apply to K-Electric customers.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Already overburdened by inflation, increased oil prices, food items, Pakistanis were in for a shock when the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday decided to increase the power tariff by Rs2.52 under monthly fuel adjustment.

According to an order the increase in electricity prices will not apply to K-Electric customers and lifeline consumers. The price hike will apply from November bills, the notification of the NEPRA read.

The hike in the power tariff will burden the power consumers with additional billions of rupees.

Earlier in October, the federal government had approved an increase in the power tariff by Rs1.68 per unit.