The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 257 to Rs 105,710

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 123,300 in the local market on Monday against its sale at Rs 123,000 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 257 to Rs 105,710 against its sale at Rs 105,453 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat surge to Rs 96,900 from Rs 96,665.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1440 and Rs 1234.56 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $1 to $1817 from its sale at US $ 1718, the Jewellers Group reported.