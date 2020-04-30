NEPRA plans to raise electricity price by Rs3.45 per unit in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), on Wednesday planned to raise the electricity price by Rs3.55 per unit for people in Karachi.

According to the details, the monthly prices for fuel adjustment were discussed in the meeting. Moreover, K-electric identified that the application has been submitted on the basis of increased process of LNG and oil internationally.

In addition to this, chairman NEPRA said that due to negligence in merit orders the organization had to face a huge loss of Rs10 million.