ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 500 and was sold at Rs117,800 in the local market on Monday against its sale at Rs117,300 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs429 to Rs100,995 against its sale at Rs100,566 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs92,578 from Rs92,185.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained static at Rs1440 and Rs1234.56 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $1 to $1784 from its sale at $1783, the Jewellers Group reported.