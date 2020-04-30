The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs1758 to Rs101,680

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed more decline of Rs 2,050 and was sold at Rs118,600 in the local market on Friday against its sale at Rs120,650 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs1758 to Rs101,680 against its sale at 103,438 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs93,207 from Rs94,818.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 to Rs1440 from Rs1460 whereas the price of ten gram silver declined by Rs17.15 to Rs1234.56 from Rs1251.71.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $6 to $1794 from its sale at $1802, the Jewellers Group reported.