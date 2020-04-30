The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs3,043 to Rs103,438

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decline of Rs 3,550 and was sold at Rs120,650 in the local market on Thursday against its sale at Rs124,000 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs3,043 to Rs103,438 against its sale at 106,481 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs94,818 from Rs97,608 .

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 to Rs1460 from Rs1480 whereas the price of ten gram silver declined by Rs17.15 to Rs1251.71 from Rs1268.86.

The price of gold in international market increased by $13 to $1802 from its sale at $1789, the Jewellers Group reported.