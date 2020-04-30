FM directed the Chief Secretary, Sindh to ensure crushing of sugarcane to start as soon as possible

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin has said that the government is taking a range of relief measures to absorb the upward pressure on prices of basic food commodities globally.

Presiding over the National Price Monitoring Committee meeting in Islamabad, he said the government is also taking all possible measures to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities throughout the country, besides supply of wheat flour at government specified price.

The Chief Secretary, Punjab apprised the meeting that the crushing of sugarcane in the province would begin by Nov 15.

Tarin directed the Chief Secretary, Sindh to ensure the crushing of sugarcane to start as soon as possible to ensure stable price of sugar across the country.