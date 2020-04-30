ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s exports to China, Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey and the Central Asian Republics witnessed a growth of 35% during 1QFY22 to stand at $938 million as compared to $694 million in the corresponding period last fiscal year.

In a tweet, Adviser to PM for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said, “Ministry of Commerce (MoC’s) focus on regional connectivity to increase trade with our neighbors is beginning to show results.”

He encouraged exporters to aggressively market their products in the regional markets to increase their exports.