KARACHI (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of US Dollar weakened by 2.49 paisa in the interbank on Wednesday against Pakistani rupee.



The greenback closed at Rs172.78 on third business day of the week compared to previous closing of Rs175.27.

Snapping the losing streak, the domestic unit finally managed to recover some lost ground following the announcement of the Saudi government to provide financial support of $4.2 billion to Pakistan to help ease pressure on trade and increase foreign currency reserves.