ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an deccrease of Rs 7,800 and was sold at Rs124,200 in the local market on Wednesday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs6,687 to Rs106,481 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs97,608.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs40 to Rs1,480 whereas the price of ten gram silver decreased by Rs34.29 to Rs1268.86.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $15 to $1789 from its sale at $1804, the Jewellers Group reported.