ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,600 and was sold at Rs127,200 against its sale at Rs125,600 in the local market on Saturday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs1371 to Rs109,053 from its sale at Rs107,682 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs 99,966 from Rs 98,708.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1,470 and Rs1260.28 respectively.

The price of gold in international market remained unchanged at $1793, the Jewellers Group reported.