ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs1,400 and was sold at Rs125,600 against its sale at Rs124,200 in the local market on Thursday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs1201 to Rs107,682 from its sale at Rs106,481 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs98,708 from Rs97,608.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1,470 and Rs1260.28 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $8 and was traded at $1793 against its sale at $1785.