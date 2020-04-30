The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs1714 to Rs106,481

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed another increase of Rs2,000 and was sold at Rs124,200 against its sale at Rs122,200 in the local market on Thursday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs1714 to Rs106,481 from its sale at Rs104,767 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs97,608 from Rs96,036.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1,470 and Rs1260.28 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $4 and was traded at $1785 against its sale at $1781.