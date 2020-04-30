The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs2144 to Rs104,767

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs2500 and was sold at Rs122,200 against its sale at Rs119,700 in the local market on Tuesday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs2144 to Rs104,767 from its sale at Rs102,623 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs 96,036 from 94,072.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs40 and was traded at Rs1470 against its sale at Rs1430 whereas that of ten gram increased by Rs34.28 per tola and was traded at Rs1260.28 against its sale at Rs1226.

The price of gold in international market increased by US$ 18 and was traded at US$1781 against its sale at $1763.