ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs2300 and was sold at Rs119, 000 against its sale at Rs116,700 in the local market on Thursday,Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs1972 to Rs102,023 from its sale at Rs100,051 Whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs93, 521from Rs91,714 Silver per tola prices increased by Rs30 to Rs1430 from Rs1400 whereas that of ten gram also went up by Rs2573 from Rs1200.27.

The price of gold in international market increased by US$ 29 and was traded at US$1800 against its sale at US$1771.