ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 700 and was sold at Rs 116,700 against its sale at Rs 116,000 in the local market on Wednesday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 600 to Rs 100,051 from its sale at Rs 99,451 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs 91,714 from Rs 91,164 respectively.

Silver per tola and ten gram was also sold at existing rates at Rs 1400 and Rs 1200.27 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by US$ 8 and was traded at US $1771 against its sale at US $ 1763.