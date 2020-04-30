The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs43 and was sold at Rs98,808

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs50 per tola and was trade at Rs115,250 on Saturday against its sale at Rs115,300 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs43 and was sold at Rs98,808 against its sale at Rs98,851 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs90,574 from Rs 90,614.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1400 and Rs1200.27 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$ 3 and was traded at US$1758 against its sale at US$1761.