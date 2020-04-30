Dr Alvi said Pakistani nation had emerged as a resilient nation after overcoming big challenges

DUBAI (Dunya News) – President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said a prosperous Pakistan was emerging in the global arena and urged overseas Pakistanis to benefit from the secure investment policies of the country.

Addressing an event related to the Roshan Apna Ghar initiative for expatriates, the president said Pakistan as the fifth most populated country of the world had set its targets high to attain development in various fields.

He said not only resources but the vision and right policies greatly contributed to the development of a nation.

Expressing optimism about Pakistan, he said he was greatly hopeful that the country would make strides in the world through its progressive policies.

The president said the Pakistani nation had emerged as a resilient nation after overcoming big challenges, such as terrorism and recently the coronavirus pandemic.

Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood said Pakistan’s economy was on the right track with encouraging economic indicators.

He mentioned that the exports and agriculture sectors of the country were witnessing high growth.

He expressed the confidence that due to the effective policies of the government, the sustainable development of Pakistan would continue for the benefit of its people.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Reza Baqir said in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the SBP was facilitating the overseas Pakistanis with incentives such as Roshan Digital Accounts, which allows the capital to be repatriated.

He said banks were competing to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis on the Roshan Apna Ghar initiative and ensure their easy investment in the country.

He said Pakistan was one of the few countries in the world which had witnessed immense growth even during the challenge of the Covid19 pandemic.