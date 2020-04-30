The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 686 and was sold at Rs 98,594

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs800 per tola and was trade at Rs 115,000 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs Rs114,200 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 686 and was sold at Rs 98,594 against its sale at Rs 97,908 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs 90,378 from Rs 89,750.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1400 and Rs 1200.27.

The price of gold in international market increased by US$11 and was traded at US$1759 against its sale at US$1748.