All banks are advised to keep their concerned branches open: SBP

KARACHI (Web Desk) - In order to facilitate the collection of Government receipts/duties/taxes, it has been decided that the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorized branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will observe extended banking hours till 8:00 P.M. and 9:00 P.M. on 29th and 30th September 2021 respectively.

Accordingly, NIFT has been advised to arrange a special clearing at 7:00 P.M. on 30th September 2021 (Thursday) for the same-day clearing of payment instruments.

The central bank said that all banks are advised to keep their concerned branches open on 30th September 2021 {Thursday) till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for Government transactions by NIFT.