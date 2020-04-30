Due to full functioning of industries, employment opportunities were emerging in the country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that industrial development was among the top priorities of the government and they were ensuring facilities to the small and medium industries to create job opportunities.

The prime minister was talking to Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar who called on him.

The prime minister observed that due to government’s positive policies, the development of industries at such a large scale despite Covid pandemic, was a good sign.

Due to full functioning of industries, employment opportunities were emerging in the country, he added.

The minister briefed the prime minister about the steps taken for the industrial development in the country.

Besides, the industries minister also apprised the prime minister of the progress on the construction of 1500-acre industrial zone in Karachi and SME policy.