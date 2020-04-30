The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs172 and was sold at Rs97,308

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs200 and was trade at Rs113,500 on Saturday against its sale at Rs113,300 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs172 and was sold at Rs97,308 against its sale at Rs97,136 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs89,200 from Rs89,042.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1400 and Rs1200.27.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$ 2 and was traded at US$1751 against its sale at US$1753.