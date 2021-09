Nearly $400 billion of market capitalization could be added from new IPOs

(Web Desk) - India’s market capitalization is expected to rise to $5 trillion by 2024 from the current $3.5 trillion, Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

Nearly $400 billion of market capitalization could be added from new IPOs over the next 2-3 years, Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

Share-sale pipeline is expected to remain robust over the next 12-24 months, based on recent announcements from ‘new economy’ unicorns, analysts wrote.