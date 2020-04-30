All segments of Peshawar-Karachi are completed except for Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - National Highway Authority (NHA) is planning to undertake the construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway.

The 306 Kilometre, 6-lane access controlled facility will build on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis under Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

NHA is soliciting proposals from domestic, international companies or consortiums, and the Bid conference for the said project is scheduled for October 20, while the last date to submit a bid will be November 19, 2021.

In order to improve the quality, the NHA will provide the Viability Gap Fund. The said project has been part of the Peshawar-Karachi Motorway project.

