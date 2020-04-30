An additional tax of 5% will be imposed on consumers with a monthly bill of around Rs10,000.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) imposed an additional tax of up to 17% on unregistered industrial and commercial electricity and gas consumers.

In a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the Revenue Division said: "In exercise of the power conferred by sub-section (5) of section 3 of the Sale Tax Act, 1990, and in supersession of its notification no SRO 509(1)/2013, dated June 12, 2013, the federal government is pleased to levy tax, on the total billed amount excluding the amount of federal taxes, in addition to the tax payable under sub-section (l) of section 3 of the said Act, on supplies of electric power and natural gas to persons having industrial or commercial connections."

According to the details, additional tax of up to 17% has been imposed on non-filers, industrial and commercial consumers.

The notification further stated that 5 to 17 percent additional tax has been imposed on the bills of non-filers commercial consumers, 5 percent additional tax has been imposed on the bills of commercial consumers up to Rs 10,000 per month.

“7% additional tax will be levied on monthly bills of Rs 10,000 to 20,000, 10% additional tax will be levied on monthly bills of Rs 20,000 to 30,000, 12% additional tax will be levied on monthly bills of Rs 30,000-40,000,” the notification read.

“A monthly bill of Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 will incur an additional tax of 15%, while a bill of more than Rs 50,000 per month will incur an additional tax of 17%,” it added.