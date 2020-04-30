He apprised that government of Pakistan had to opt for IMF program to fix balance of payments crisis

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Thursday underlined that due to prudent fiscal policies and strict financial discipline, Pakistan’s economy was shifting from consolidation to growth phase.

He said the government’s objective was to steer economy towards an inclusive and sustainable economic growth with key focus on bottom-up approach as envisaged by the Prime Minister, said a statement.

Shaukat Tarin, held a virtual meeting with, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific (UNESCAP) Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana at the Finance Division.

In his remarks, the finance minister briefed the Executive Secretary, UNESCAP about the macro-economic challenges faced by Pakistan and underlined economic and fiscal policies being undertaken to place the economy on growth trajectory.

He apprised that government of Pakistan had to opt for IMF program to fix balance of payments crisis due to precarious economic situation in FY-2018.

The minister said that unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic shock resulted in considerable economic contraction leading to loss of livelihoods, disruption in supply lines and limited economic activity during partial lockdowns.

At present, Pakistan was faced with a difficult choice to strike a balance between need for fiscal consolidation and ever rising demand for economic stimulus to stimulate economic growth amid COVID-19 and in post COVID scenario, he said.

Nevertheless, the government introduced smart and targeted lockdowns across various cities/districts to curtail spread of virus, he added.

This strategy was lauded globally for striking a balance between lives and livelihoods, during testing times, he added.

A Kamyab Pakistan Program is being introduced to uplift underprivileged population by extending micro-credit to promote financial empowerment, he informed.

Moreover, the minister stated that the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan had posed new economic challenges for Pakistan.

Peace and stability in Afghanistan was important for the whole region, he stressed.

In her remarks, the Executive Secretary invited the finance minister for delivering keynote address at the upcoming meeting of UNESCAP’s Committee on Macroeconomic Policy. The 3-day Committee meeting will deliberate upon the macroeconomic policies of member countries as well as issues relating to financing for development.

She emphasized the significance of supporting countries which were facing financing and development constraints due to on-going pandemic.

She stressed upon the need for evolving a mechanism to provide maximum relief to the developing countries which were facing socio-economic challenges. She stated that this committee meeting would propose establishment of consultative group on financing for development for SDGs.

The minister accepted the invitation to deliver keynote address in virtual mode.