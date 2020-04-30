ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said the government had adopted people centric growth strategy strengthening productive sectors and sectors with high employment potential to create more job opportunities.

The agriculture is the largest sector with high employment potential and the government has taken significant measures in correcting price imbalance, which resulted in substantial increase in farm income, he said while addressing a webinar organized by UNDP Pakistan covering the subject "The Pakistan s Inequality Debate".

Ehsaas Program, Health Insurance Card and Kamyab Jawan programs have been started under the policy which are contributing in uplifting the marginalized families, he added.

The Planning Minister highlighted that during last three years, the the increase in crop sector s Gross National Product (GNP) was about five times higher than the accumulative growth in the previous five years. He pointed out that the government had special emphasis on construction sector which was another larger employer in the urban part of the country. In addition, a focused textile incentive package has been put in place by the government and the subsequently of the country s textile exports are expanding, he added.

The minister noted that in today s world, digital commerce had a significant impact on addressing the challenges of both vertical and horizontal inequality. Due to the policies of the present government, Pakistan s significant number of educated youth from lower middle class has gained employment through digitally selling their services.

As a result, in the first 10 months of FY 2020-2021, 46 percent increase has been witnessed in IT sector exports from Pakistan, demonstrating correct policy direction of the government, he said.

Asad Umar emphasized that the government was ensuring to benefit the lower middle class. The Budget 2021-22 is built around the theme to benefit the marginalized section of the society and these policies are empowering the people at the lower end of economic income spectrum, he added.

Addressing horizontal inequality, the Minister stated that the incumbent government had adopted an integrated development strategy for the entire country. A special development package for nine less developed districts of South Balochistan has been prepared where special emphasis has been given on providing internet connectivity in districts like Awaran, Turbat, Khuzdar, the Minister said and added that the development outcome had to be directly measured by the welfare it creates for the citizens.

The Planning Minister also highlighted that during COVID-19, the government had ensured to address the concerns of people with marginalized income. The principles of equality have been practiced in true spirit during the process of vaccination against CVOID19. He concluded that by focusing the current policies taken by the government, it was hoped that in the long run, the growth and reduction in inequality would be positively correlated.

The panelists appreciated the efforts of the government for reducing economic disparities in the society, especially by formulating packages for less developed districts of Baluchistan, GB and Sindh and initiating youth development programs.