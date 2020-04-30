The minister said the scope of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) continued to expand

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said that new joint working group for information technology was being established under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

“Scope of CPEC continues to expand with both countries fully committed to enhancing mutual economic ties. It has been agreed to start a new joint working group for information technology under the CPEC framework. This will open exciting opportunities for Pakistani tech companies,” the minister tweeted.