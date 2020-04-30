Shaukat Tarin said that the PM had a vision to transform the country into a truly welfare state

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan aspired to uplift living standards of the under privileged people in the country and Kamyab Pakistan Program would prove to be a milestone in bringing prosperity as the entrepreneurs and the farmers would directly benefit out of it.

Chairing a meeting about Kamyaab Pakistan Program, he said that to achieve this objective the government was following a multi- pronged strategy and deserving people of the country were being supported through cash transfer program.

Among others, the meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Food Security and Research Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Secretary Finance, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority, President the Bank of Punjab, Chairman HBL, Executive Director Akhuwat and SEVP National Bank of Pakistan.

Shaukat Tarin said that the Prime Minister had a vision to transform the country into a truly welfare state and wanted a multitude of new opportunities for the fellow countrymen particularly the youth through a new platform.

Kamyab Pakistan Program was being launched to achieve this objective, he said adding that small loans for business, farmers and households, health cards and technical training would be included under the program.

The minister further said that all stakeholders including banks and NGOs should rise to the occasion, gear themselves up for the task and take part in a new nation building activity under umbrella of Kamyab Pakistan Program.

The participants of the meeting assured the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue of their full cooperation and participation.