Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly Election 2020

GB Electoral Roll 2020 Male Voters 405,363 Female Voters 340,298 Total 745,661

Party Position
2020

Party Seats
PTI 10
IND 7
PPP 3
PMLN 2
MWM 1
JUIF 0
100%

غیر سرکاری غیر حتمی نتائج حلقہ کی ترتیب سے

GB-1 Registered Voters: 35,840 Vote Casted: 21814 Turnout 60%
نتیجہ ووٹ پارٹی امیدوار
فاتح 10875 PPP امجد حسین
2 nd 7482 IND مولانا سلطان رئیس
3 rd 1712 PTI جوہرعلی
4 th 480 IND محمد شفیق الدین
5 th 404 JUIF عبدالحمید گجر
GB-2 Registered Voters: 41,259 Vote Casted: 17725 Turnout 42%
نتیجہ ووٹ پارٹی امیدوار
فاتح 6696 PTI فتح اللہ خان
2 nd 6694 PPP جمیل احمد
3 rd 5723 PMLN حافظ حفیظ الرحمان
4 th 49 PMLQ ناصر میر
5 th 0 IND جبران رشید خان
GB-4 Registered Voters: 23,171 Vote Casted: 14493 Turnout 62%
نتیجہ ووٹ پارٹی امیدوار
فاتح 6104 PPP امجد حسین
2 nd 5606 ITP محمد ایوب وزیری
3 rd 2728 PTI ذوالفقار علی
4 th 55 PMLN عارف حسین
5 th 13 IND رحمت حسین
GB-5 Registered Voters: 14,001 Vote Casted: 8835 Turnout 63%
نتیجہ ووٹ پارٹی امیدوار
فاتح 2562 IND جاوید علی منوا
2 nd 2149 IND ذوالفقار علی مراد
3 rd 1799 MWM حاجی رضوان علی
4 th 1257 PPP مرزا حسین
5 th 558 PMLN سجاد حسین
GB-6 Registered Voters: 43,603 Vote Casted: 23060 Turnout 52%
نتیجہ ووٹ پارٹی امیدوار
فاتح 5624 PTI عبیداللہ بیگ
2 nd 4584 IND نور محمد
3 rd 4090 PPP ظہور کریم
4 th 3721 IND کامل جان
5 th 2612 AWP آصف سعید سخی
GB-7 Registered Voters: 17,127 Vote Casted: 10857 Turnout 63%
نتیجہ ووٹ پارٹی امیدوار
فاتح 5288 PTI راجہ زکریا مقپون
2 nd 4140 PPP سید مہدی شاہ
3 rd 1429 PMLN حاجی اکبرتابان
4 th 0 MQMP سید محمد
5 th 0 ITP محمد عباس
GB-8 Registered Voters: 39,567 Vote Casted: 22560 Turnout 57%
نتیجہ ووٹ پارٹی امیدوار
فاتح 7988 MWM محمد کاظم
2 nd 7012 PPP محمدعلی شاہ
3 rd 3107 IND کاچو امتیازحیدر
4 th 1854 PMLN محمد سعید
5 th 1841 ITP محمد شبیر
GB-9 Registered Voters: 25,562 Vote Casted: 12101 Turnout 47%
نتیجہ ووٹ پارٹی امیدوار
فاتح 6865 IND وزیرمحمد سلیم
2 nd 5236 PTI فدا محمد ناشاد
3 rd 2000 PPP وزیروقارعلی
4 th 0 IND منظوراحمد
GB-10 Registered Voters: 26,839 Vote Casted: 17702 Turnout 65%
نتیجہ ووٹ پارٹی امیدوار
فاتح 4811 IND راجہ ناصرعلی
2 nd 3439 PTI وزیرحسن
3 rd 2416 IND نجف علی
4 th 2206 PPP محمد خان وزیر
5 th 2021 MWM مشتاق حسین
GB-11 Registered Voters: 26,869 Vote Casted: 13902 Turnout 51%
نتیجہ ووٹ پارٹی امیدوار
فاتح 6898 PTI سید امجد زیدی
2 nd 2608 IND اقبال حسین
3 rd 2246 IND سیدمحسن رضوی
4 th 1076 IND ڈاکٹر شجاعت میثم
5 th 860 PPP نیازعلی صیام
GB-12 Registered Voters: 36,183 Vote Casted: 24804 Turnout 68%
نتیجہ ووٹ پارٹی امیدوار
فاتح 10283 PTI راجہ اعظم خان
2 nd 8714 PPP عمران ندیم
3 rd 7893 PMLN طاہر شگری
4 th 487 PMLQ محمد حسن جوہری
GB-13 Registered Voters: 33,378 Vote Casted: 11481 Turnout 34%
نتیجہ ووٹ پارٹی امیدوار
فاتح 4836 PTI خالد خورشید خان
2 nd 3528 PMLN رانا فرمان علی
3 rd 3117 PPP عبدالحمید خان
4 th 0 IND اعجاز احمد
5 th 0 IND رانا محمد افلاطون
GB-14 Registered Voters: 29,023 Vote Casted: 16337 Turnout 56%
نتیجہ ووٹ پارٹی امیدوار
فاتح 5611 PTI شمس الحق لون
2 nd 3737 PPP ڈاکٹر مظفر علی
3 rd 3554 PMLN رانا محمد فاروق
4 th 1436 JI نعمت اللہ خان
5 th 972 IND وزیر علی
GB-15 Registered Voters: 35,185 Vote Casted: 20667 Turnout 58%
نتیجہ ووٹ پارٹی امیدوار
فاتح 2685 IND حاجی شاہ بیگ
2 nd 2517 IND محمد دلپزیر
3 rd 2391 PTI نوشاد عالم‬‎
4 th 2168 PPP بشیر احمد
5 th 2114 PMLN عبدالواجد
GB-16 Registered Voters: 35,405 Vote Casted: 9127 Turnout 25%
نتیجہ ووٹ پارٹی امیدوار
فاتح 4813 PMLN انجینئرمحمد انور
2 nd 4314 IND عطا اللہ‬‎
3 rd 1733 PTI عتیق اللہ
4 th 50 PPP دلبر خان
5 th 25 JUIF سیف اللہ
GB-17 Registered Voters: 29,955 Vote Casted: 10551 Turnout 35%
نتیجہ ووٹ پارٹی امیدوار
فاتح 5389 PTI حیدر خان
2 nd 5162 JUIF رحمت خالق
3 rd 76 PPP غفار خان
4 th 41 PMLN صدر عالم
5 th 0 IND عبدالبر
GB-18 Registered Voters: 18,907 Vote Casted: 8929 Turnout 47%
نتیجہ ووٹ پارٹی امیدوار
فاتح 4059 PTI حاجی گلبر خان
2 nd 3544 IND ملک کفایت الرحمان
3 rd 598 JUIF مولاناعبدالرشید
4 th 466 PMLQ مہرداد
5 th 185 PPP سعدیہ دانش
GB-19 Registered Voters: 37,808 Vote Casted: 11175 Turnout 29%
نتیجہ ووٹ پارٹی امیدوار
فاتح 6208 IND نواز خان ناجی
2 nd 4967 PPP سید جلال شاہ
3 rd 3363 IND شکیل احمد
4 th 2090 PTI ظفر محمد
5 th 0 IND صداقت علی شاہ
GB-20 Registered Voters: 42,533 Vote Casted: 9397 Turnout 22%
نتیجہ ووٹ پارٹی امیدوار
فاتح 5582 PTI نذیر احمد
2 nd 3815 PMLQ خان اکبر خان
3 rd 1282 PPP علی مدد شیر
4 th 80 IND فدا خان
5 th 63 JUIF عبدالخالق
GB-21 Registered Voters: 34,973 Vote Casted: 7764 Turnout 22%
نتیجہ ووٹ پارٹی امیدوار
فاتح 4334 PMLN غلام محمد
2 nd 3430 PPP محمد ایوب شاہ
3 rd 1635 IND حفیظ الرحمان
4 th 117 PTI راجہ جہانزیب
5 th 0 IND گوہر شاہ
GB-22 Registered Voters: 29,104 Vote Casted: 10996 Turnout 37%
نتیجہ ووٹ پارٹی امیدوار
فاتح 6051 IND مشتاق حسین
2 nd 4945 PTI ابراہیم ثنائی
3 rd 139 PMLN رضاالحق
4 th 95 PPP محمد جعفر
5 th 0 IND ابراہیم
GB-23 Registered Voters: 27,522 Vote Casted: 15363 Turnout 55%
نتیجہ ووٹ پارٹی امیدوار
فاتح 3774 IND عبدالحمید
2 nd 3374 PTI آمنہ انصاری
3 rd 2318 IND آصف حسین
4 th 2235 IND امان اللہ
5 th 1610 PPP غلام علی حیدری
GB-24 Registered Voters: 20,187 Vote Casted: 12560 Turnout 62%
نتیجہ ووٹ پارٹی امیدوار
فاتح 6239 PPP محمد اسماعیل
2 nd 5666 PTI سید شمس الدین
3 rd 402 PMLQ محمد ابراہیم تبسم
4 th 305 PMLN منظور حسین
5 th 3 IND عابدین راہی

DISTRICT WISE PARTY POSITION - 2020

ضلع PTI PPP PMLN MWM JUIF IND
ہنزہ 1
کھرمنگ 1
نگر 1 1
گلگت 1 1
گانچھے 1 2
غذر 1 1 1
شگر 1
سکردو 1 1 2
دیامر 2 1 1
استور 2
ٹوٹل 10 3 2 1 7

امیدوار برائے گلگت بلتستان الیکشن 2020

حلقہ پاکستان تحریک انصاف پاکستان مسلم لیک (ن) پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی جے یو آئی ف پی ایم ایل ق رجسٹرڈ ووٹرز
جی بی - 1 , گلگت 1 جوہرعلی جعفراللہ خان امجد حسین عبدالحمید گجر طارق حسین 35,840
جی بی - 2 , گلگت 2 فتح اللہ خان حافظ حفیظ الرحمان جمیل احمد محمد مجاہد ناصر میر 41,259
جی بی - 4 , نگر 1 ذوالفقار علی عارف حسین امجد حسین ہدایت حسین میر 23,171
جی بی - 5 , نگر 2 سجاد حسین مرزا حسین عابد حسین 14,001
جی بی - 6 , ہنزہ عبیداللہ بیگ ریحان شاہ ظہور کریم مہناز ولی سکندر احمد 43,603
جی بی - 7 , سکردو 1 راجہ زکریا مقپون حاجی اکبرتابان سید مہدی شاہ 17,127
جی بی - 8 , سکردو 2 محمد سعید محمدعلی شاہ 39,567
جی بی - 9 , سکردو 3 فدا محمد ناشاد وزیروقارعلی 25,562
جی بی - 10 , سکردو 4 وزیرحسن غلام عباس محمد خان وزیر وزیراسحاق 26,839
جی بی - 11 , کھرمنگ سید امجد زیدی شبیرحسین نیازعلی صیام 26,869
جی بی - 12 , شگر راجہ اعظم خان طاہر شگری عمران ندیم محمد حسن جوہری 36,183
جی بی - 13 , استور 1 خالد خورشید خان رانا فرمان علی عبدالحمید خان 33,378
جی بی - 14 , استور 2 شمس الحق لون رانا محمد فاروق ڈاکٹر مظفر علی امداد اللہ فرید اللہ خان 29,023
جی بی - 15 , دیامر 1 نوشاد عالم‬‎ عبدالواجد بشیر احمد مفتی ولی الرحمان عاشق اللہ‬‎ 35,185
جی بی - 16 , دیامر 2 عتیق اللہ انجینئرمحمد انور دلبر خان سیف اللہ عبدالعزیز 35,405
جی بی - 17 , دیامر 3 حیدر خان صدر عالم غفار خان رحمت خالق 29,955
جی بی - 18 , دیامر 4 حاجی گلبر خان سعدیہ دانش مولاناعبدالرشید مہرداد 18,907
جی بی - 19 , غذر 1 ظفر محمد عاطف سلمان سید جلال شاہ شیر امین سہیل احمد 37,808
جی بی - 20 , غذر 2 نذیر احمد محمد نذر خان علی مدد شیر عبدالخالق خان اکبر خان 42,533
جی بی - 21 , غذر 3 راجہ جہانزیب غلام محمد محمد ایوب شاہ 34,973
جی بی - 22 , گانچھے 1 ابراہیم ثنائی رضاالحق محمد جعفر غلام نبی 29,104
جی بی - 23 , گانچھے 2 آمنہ انصاری غلام حسین غلام علی حیدری ولایت علی ممتاز علی 27,522
جی بی - 24 , گانچھے 3 سید شمس الدین منظور حسین محمد اسماعیل محمد ابراہیم تبسم 20,187

Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly Election 2015 Results

Party Position
2015

Party Seats
PML-N 15
PPP 02
MWM 02
PTI 01
ITP 01
JUI 01
BNF 01

DISTRICT WISE PARTY POSITION - 2015

District PML-N PPP MWM PTI ITP JUI BNF
Astore 2
Diamer 3 1 1
Ghanche 3
Ghizer 1 1
Gilgit 3
Hunza
Nagar 1 1
Skardu 3 1 1 1
Total 15 2 2 1 1 1 1

Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly Election 2009-2014 Results

Party Position
2009-14

Party Seats
PML-N 05
PPP 14
MWM 00
MQM 01
ITP 00
JUI 02
BNF 01

DISTRICT WISE PARTY POSITION 2009/14

District PML-N PPP MWM MQM ITP JUI BNF
Astore 2
Diamer 2 2 1
Ghanche 1 2
Ghizer 2
Gilgit 1 4
Hunza
Nagar
Skardu 1 4 1
Total 5 14 1 2 1
GILGIT (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan has released the official results of 12 constituencies in the 2020 GB election. According to the official results, Amjad Hussain of PPP won from GBA-1 with 10,875 votes while independent candidate Raees Sultan came second with 7,482 votes. From GBA-4, Amjad Hussain of Pakistan People’s Party won with 6,104 votes while Ayub Waziri of Islami Tehreek Pakistan (ITP) came second with 5,606 votes. From GBA-5, Independent candidate Javed Ali Manwa won with 2,562 votes while independent candidate Zulfiqar Ali Murad came second with 2,149 votes. From GBA-6, Obaidullah Baig of PTI won with 5,624 votes while independent candidate Noor Mohammad came second with 4,584 votes. Fr
Gilgit-Baltistan polls: Two victorious independent candidates join PTI

GILGIT (Dunya News) – Two independent candidates, who were declared victorious in recently held general elections in Gilgit Baltistan, have joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). According to details, Wazir Muhammad Saleem and Raja Nasir contested the polls from Skardu as independent candidates after not getting tickets from PTI. It is to be mentioned here that PTI won the most seats in the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly elections but failed to get an outright majority. PTI had secured nine seats while PPP got four seats, PML-N grabbed two seats, MWM bagged one seat and independent candidates had declared victorious on seven seats in the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly elections held on November 15. There were 24 seats for the contest but elections were delayed in GBLA-3 following the death of PTI Gilgit-Baltistan President retired Justice Jaffer Shah from coronavirus. As many as 330 candidates, including four women, were in the contest. At least 1,26,997 fresh voters had used right of vote in general elections of Gilgit-Baltistan.

General elections in Gilgit-Baltistan were fair, transparent: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday has said that the general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan were transparent and fair. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will form government in GB with two-third majority. Holding smooth Gilgit-Baltistan elections is the triumph of democracy, he added. Sheikh Rashid said that opponents have destroyed their political career by confronting with national institutions. He further announced that Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) will start operation from November 19. He said that it will be made a modern urban transport system and operated initially from Pipri to Karachi City station. The fare has been fixed at fifty rupees per travel, he went on to say.  

PM Imran announces to introduce electronic voting system

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the government is working to introduce electronic voting system in the country in a bid to ensure utmost transparency in the election process. Speaking about the electoral reforms on Tuesday, he said that he himself ran the campaign for transparency in elections, adding that the secret balloting will be abolished in the Senate election and amendment for ‘Show of Hands’ will be introduced. The prime minister said that a mechanism will also be brought in for overseas Pakistanis so that they, too, can participate in the polling to elect their representatives. He said NADRA s data will be utilized for the electronic voting in the country for which Election Commission of Pakistan is being consulted. He said a bill for these reforms will soon be introduced in the parliament. “No government in power can bring about such reforms,” he said. The prime minister said that thanked the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for reposing trust in PTI, adding that the women left their homes in cold weather to exercise their right to vote. He also appreciated the PTI team for its massive campaigning during the GB election. He reiterated his resolve to give provisional provincial status to GB to fulfill the long desired demand of the people. He said we will give a detailed plan to fulfill our commitment of granting provisional provincial status to GB. Imran Khan said elections in Azad Kashmir and Senate are approaching soon, while general election will be held in 2023, adding that the prime objective to introduce these reforms is to ensure fair and transparent elections in Pakistan and enhance people s trust in the polling process. He also announced to introduce a Constitutional Amendment for Senate elections through show of hands instead of secret balloting to end sale and purchase of votes. “The constitutional amendment is not possible without two-third majority in the parliament and for this purpose government needs other parties  support as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf does not has the required number of votes to amend the constitution,” he said.

Bilawal, Maryam condemn alleged rigging in GB elections

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday condemned alleged rigging in Gilgit-Baltistan election during a telephonic conversation. During the conversation with Maryam, Bilawal said that securing of more votes by alliance of opposition parties than Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is proof of government’s lack of popularity among masses. Maryam Nawaz said that public of Gilgit-Baltistan stands with narrative of opposition. During the phone call, both leaders also agreed to meet soon. It is pertinent to mention here that opposition parties have rejected results of Gilgit-Baltistan elections and PPP workers are staging a protest outside Deputy Commissioner’s office over alleged rigging in the elections. PPP leader Nafisa Shah said that PTI scored 10 seats through rigging and asked that what happened in last six months that a party which had no candidate for the election few months ago now managed to win this much seats. On the other hand, PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday accused caretaker setup in Gilgit-Baltistan of influencing the general election process of the region. 

Gilgit-Baltistan elections were rigged: Nafisa Shah

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nafisa Shah alleged that Gilgit-Baltistan elections were rigged in every aspect and said that her party has rejected the result of the elections. Addressing a press conference with other party leaders, she said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) scored 10 seats through rigging and asked that what happened in last six months that a party which had no candidate for the election few months ago now managed to win such a number of seats. She said that PPP rejects election results because of rigging. Reacting to ban by federal government on rallies, the PPP leader said that authorities cannot stop opposition from holding rallies by instilling fear of novel coronavirus. We will hold rallies with due implementation of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), she added. Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced a ban on holding rallies across the country amid rise in the number of coronavirus cases during the second wave. Addressing the nation after a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on the COVID-19, PM Imran Khan said that COVID-19 is rapidly spreading across the country and no gathering of more than 300 people will be allowed. He said that his party has postponed the Saturday’s scheduled public rally in Rashakai, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and asked other political parties to postpone their rallies. 

PM Imran to take nation into confidence over election reforms

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to take nation into confidence regarding election reforms and will explain in detail the process of general and Senate elections. According to sources, PM Imran Khan has completed his homework on constitutional reforms and will brief the nation along with members of reform committee, federal ministers and legal team. He will also explain the process of provincial and local bodies elections. Sources further said that the prime minister is also expected to talk about responsibilities of presiding and returning officers regarding compiling of election results. He will also speak about transparency in Gilgit-Baltistan elections and amendments in constitutions for electoral reforms, sources said. 