|GB Electoral Roll 2020
|Male Voters
|405,363
|Female Voters
|340,298
|Total
|745,661
|Party
|Seats
|PTI
|10
|IND
|7
|PPP
|3
|PMLN
|2
|MWM
|1
|JUIF
|0
|
GB-1
|نتیجہ
|ووٹ
|پارٹی
|امیدوار
|فاتح
|10875
|PPP
|امجد حسین
|2 nd
|7482
|IND
|مولانا سلطان رئیس
|3 rd
|1712
|PTI
|جوہرعلی
|4 th
|480
|IND
|محمد شفیق الدین
|5 th
|404
|JUIF
|عبدالحمید گجر
|
GB-2
|نتیجہ
|ووٹ
|پارٹی
|امیدوار
|فاتح
|6696
|PTI
|فتح اللہ خان
|2 nd
|6694
|PPP
|جمیل احمد
|3 rd
|5723
|PMLN
|حافظ حفیظ الرحمان
|4 th
|49
|PMLQ
|ناصر میر
|5 th
|0
|IND
|جبران رشید خان
|
GB-4
|نتیجہ
|ووٹ
|پارٹی
|امیدوار
|فاتح
|6104
|PPP
|امجد حسین
|2 nd
|5606
|ITP
|محمد ایوب وزیری
|3 rd
|2728
|PTI
|ذوالفقار علی
|4 th
|55
|PMLN
|عارف حسین
|5 th
|13
|IND
|رحمت حسین
|
GB-5
|نتیجہ
|ووٹ
|پارٹی
|امیدوار
|فاتح
|2562
|IND
|جاوید علی منوا
|2 nd
|2149
|IND
|ذوالفقار علی مراد
|3 rd
|1799
|MWM
|حاجی رضوان علی
|4 th
|1257
|PPP
|مرزا حسین
|5 th
|558
|PMLN
|سجاد حسین
|
GB-6
|نتیجہ
|ووٹ
|پارٹی
|امیدوار
|فاتح
|5624
|PTI
|عبیداللہ بیگ
|2 nd
|4584
|IND
|نور محمد
|3 rd
|4090
|PPP
|ظہور کریم
|4 th
|3721
|IND
|کامل جان
|5 th
|2612
|AWP
|آصف سعید سخی
|
GB-7
|نتیجہ
|ووٹ
|پارٹی
|امیدوار
|فاتح
|5288
|PTI
|راجہ زکریا مقپون
|2 nd
|4140
|PPP
|سید مہدی شاہ
|3 rd
|1429
|PMLN
|حاجی اکبرتابان
|4 th
|0
|MQMP
|سید محمد
|5 th
|0
|ITP
|محمد عباس
|
GB-8
|نتیجہ
|ووٹ
|پارٹی
|امیدوار
|فاتح
|7988
|MWM
|محمد کاظم
|2 nd
|7012
|PPP
|محمدعلی شاہ
|3 rd
|3107
|IND
|کاچو امتیازحیدر
|4 th
|1854
|PMLN
|محمد سعید
|5 th
|1841
|ITP
|محمد شبیر
|
GB-9
|نتیجہ
|ووٹ
|پارٹی
|امیدوار
|فاتح
|6865
|IND
|وزیرمحمد سلیم
|2 nd
|5236
|PTI
|فدا محمد ناشاد
|3 rd
|2000
|PPP
|وزیروقارعلی
|4 th
|0
|IND
|منظوراحمد
|
GB-10
|نتیجہ
|ووٹ
|پارٹی
|امیدوار
|فاتح
|4811
|IND
|راجہ ناصرعلی
|2 nd
|3439
|PTI
|وزیرحسن
|3 rd
|2416
|IND
|نجف علی
|4 th
|2206
|PPP
|محمد خان وزیر
|5 th
|2021
|MWM
|مشتاق حسین
|
GB-11
|نتیجہ
|ووٹ
|پارٹی
|امیدوار
|فاتح
|6898
|PTI
|سید امجد زیدی
|2 nd
|2608
|IND
|اقبال حسین
|3 rd
|2246
|IND
|سیدمحسن رضوی
|4 th
|1076
|IND
|ڈاکٹر شجاعت میثم
|5 th
|860
|PPP
|نیازعلی صیام
|
GB-12
|نتیجہ
|ووٹ
|پارٹی
|امیدوار
|فاتح
|10283
|PTI
|راجہ اعظم خان
|2 nd
|8714
|PPP
|عمران ندیم
|3 rd
|7893
|PMLN
|طاہر شگری
|4 th
|487
|PMLQ
|محمد حسن جوہری
|
GB-13
|نتیجہ
|ووٹ
|پارٹی
|امیدوار
|فاتح
|4836
|PTI
|خالد خورشید خان
|2 nd
|3528
|PMLN
|رانا فرمان علی
|3 rd
|3117
|PPP
|عبدالحمید خان
|4 th
|0
|IND
|اعجاز احمد
|5 th
|0
|IND
|رانا محمد افلاطون
|
GB-14
|نتیجہ
|ووٹ
|پارٹی
|امیدوار
|فاتح
|5611
|PTI
|شمس الحق لون
|2 nd
|3737
|PPP
|ڈاکٹر مظفر علی
|3 rd
|3554
|PMLN
|رانا محمد فاروق
|4 th
|1436
|JI
|نعمت اللہ خان
|5 th
|972
|IND
|وزیر علی
|
GB-15
|نتیجہ
|ووٹ
|پارٹی
|امیدوار
|فاتح
|2685
|IND
|حاجی شاہ بیگ
|2 nd
|2517
|IND
|محمد دلپزیر
|3 rd
|2391
|PTI
|نوشاد عالم
|4 th
|2168
|PPP
|بشیر احمد
|5 th
|2114
|PMLN
|عبدالواجد
|
GB-16
|نتیجہ
|ووٹ
|پارٹی
|امیدوار
|فاتح
|4813
|PMLN
|انجینئرمحمد انور
|2 nd
|4314
|IND
|عطا اللہ
|3 rd
|1733
|PTI
|عتیق اللہ
|4 th
|50
|PPP
|دلبر خان
|5 th
|25
|JUIF
|سیف اللہ
|
GB-17
|نتیجہ
|ووٹ
|پارٹی
|امیدوار
|فاتح
|5389
|PTI
|حیدر خان
|2 nd
|5162
|JUIF
|رحمت خالق
|3 rd
|76
|PPP
|غفار خان
|4 th
|41
|PMLN
|صدر عالم
|5 th
|0
|IND
|عبدالبر
|
GB-18
|نتیجہ
|ووٹ
|پارٹی
|امیدوار
|فاتح
|4059
|PTI
|حاجی گلبر خان
|2 nd
|3544
|IND
|ملک کفایت الرحمان
|3 rd
|598
|JUIF
|مولاناعبدالرشید
|4 th
|466
|PMLQ
|مہرداد
|5 th
|185
|PPP
|سعدیہ دانش
|
GB-19
|نتیجہ
|ووٹ
|پارٹی
|امیدوار
|فاتح
|6208
|IND
|نواز خان ناجی
|2 nd
|4967
|PPP
|سید جلال شاہ
|3 rd
|3363
|IND
|شکیل احمد
|4 th
|2090
|PTI
|ظفر محمد
|5 th
|0
|IND
|صداقت علی شاہ
|
GB-20
|نتیجہ
|ووٹ
|پارٹی
|امیدوار
|فاتح
|5582
|PTI
|نذیر احمد
|2 nd
|3815
|PMLQ
|خان اکبر خان
|3 rd
|1282
|PPP
|علی مدد شیر
|4 th
|80
|IND
|فدا خان
|5 th
|63
|JUIF
|عبدالخالق
|
GB-21
|نتیجہ
|ووٹ
|پارٹی
|امیدوار
|فاتح
|4334
|PMLN
|غلام محمد
|2 nd
|3430
|PPP
|محمد ایوب شاہ
|3 rd
|1635
|IND
|حفیظ الرحمان
|4 th
|117
|PTI
|راجہ جہانزیب
|5 th
|0
|IND
|گوہر شاہ
|
GB-22
|نتیجہ
|ووٹ
|پارٹی
|امیدوار
|فاتح
|6051
|IND
|مشتاق حسین
|2 nd
|4945
|PTI
|ابراہیم ثنائی
|3 rd
|139
|PMLN
|رضاالحق
|4 th
|95
|PPP
|محمد جعفر
|5 th
|0
|IND
|ابراہیم
|
GB-23
|نتیجہ
|ووٹ
|پارٹی
|امیدوار
|فاتح
|3774
|IND
|عبدالحمید
|2 nd
|3374
|PTI
|آمنہ انصاری
|3 rd
|2318
|IND
|آصف حسین
|4 th
|2235
|IND
|امان اللہ
|5 th
|1610
|PPP
|غلام علی حیدری
|
GB-24
|نتیجہ
|ووٹ
|پارٹی
|امیدوار
|فاتح
|6239
|PPP
|محمد اسماعیل
|2 nd
|5666
|PTI
|سید شمس الدین
|3 rd
|402
|PMLQ
|محمد ابراہیم تبسم
|4 th
|305
|PMLN
|منظور حسین
|5 th
|3
|IND
|عابدین راہی
|ضلع
|PTI
|PPP
|PMLN
|MWM
|JUIF
|IND
|ہنزہ
|1
|کھرمنگ
|1
|نگر
|1
|1
|گلگت
|1
|1
|گانچھے
|1
|2
|غذر
|1
|1
|1
|شگر
|1
|سکردو
|1
|1
|2
|دیامر
|2
|1
|1
|استور
|2
|ٹوٹل
|10
|3
|2
|1
|7
|حلقہ
|پاکستان تحریک انصاف
|پاکستان مسلم لیک (ن)
|پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی
|جے یو آئی ف
|پی ایم ایل ق
|رجسٹرڈ ووٹرز
|جی بی - 1 , گلگت 1
|جوہرعلی
|جعفراللہ خان
|امجد حسین
|عبدالحمید گجر
|طارق حسین
|35,840
|جی بی - 2 , گلگت 2
|فتح اللہ خان
|حافظ حفیظ الرحمان
|جمیل احمد
|محمد مجاہد
|ناصر میر
|41,259
|جی بی - 4 , نگر 1
|ذوالفقار علی
|عارف حسین
|امجد حسین
|ہدایت حسین میر
|23,171
|جی بی - 5 , نگر 2
|سجاد حسین
|مرزا حسین
|عابد حسین
|14,001
|جی بی - 6 , ہنزہ
|عبیداللہ بیگ
|ریحان شاہ
|ظہور کریم
|مہناز ولی
|سکندر احمد
|43,603
|جی بی - 7 , سکردو 1
|راجہ زکریا مقپون
|حاجی اکبرتابان
|سید مہدی شاہ
|17,127
|جی بی - 8 , سکردو 2
|محمد سعید
|محمدعلی شاہ
|39,567
|جی بی - 9 , سکردو 3
|فدا محمد ناشاد
|وزیروقارعلی
|25,562
|جی بی - 10 , سکردو 4
|وزیرحسن
|غلام عباس
|محمد خان وزیر
|وزیراسحاق
|26,839
|جی بی - 11 , کھرمنگ
|سید امجد زیدی
|شبیرحسین
|نیازعلی صیام
|26,869
|جی بی - 12 , شگر
|راجہ اعظم خان
|طاہر شگری
|عمران ندیم
|محمد حسن جوہری
|36,183
|جی بی - 13 , استور 1
|خالد خورشید خان
|رانا فرمان علی
|عبدالحمید خان
|33,378
|جی بی - 14 , استور 2
|شمس الحق لون
|رانا محمد فاروق
|ڈاکٹر مظفر علی
|امداد اللہ
|فرید اللہ خان
|29,023
|جی بی - 15 , دیامر 1
|نوشاد عالم
|عبدالواجد
|بشیر احمد
|مفتی ولی الرحمان
|عاشق اللہ
|35,185
|جی بی - 16 , دیامر 2
|عتیق اللہ
|انجینئرمحمد انور
|دلبر خان
|سیف اللہ
|عبدالعزیز
|35,405
|جی بی - 17 , دیامر 3
|حیدر خان
|صدر عالم
|غفار خان
|رحمت خالق
|29,955
|جی بی - 18 , دیامر 4
|حاجی گلبر خان
|سعدیہ دانش
|مولاناعبدالرشید
|مہرداد
|18,907
|جی بی - 19 , غذر 1
|ظفر محمد
|عاطف سلمان
|سید جلال شاہ
|شیر امین
|سہیل احمد
|37,808
|جی بی - 20 , غذر 2
|نذیر احمد
|محمد نذر خان
|علی مدد شیر
|عبدالخالق
|خان اکبر خان
|42,533
|جی بی - 21 , غذر 3
|راجہ جہانزیب
|غلام محمد
|محمد ایوب شاہ
|34,973
|جی بی - 22 , گانچھے 1
|ابراہیم ثنائی
|رضاالحق
|محمد جعفر
|غلام نبی
|29,104
|جی بی - 23 , گانچھے 2
|آمنہ انصاری
|غلام حسین
|غلام علی حیدری
|ولایت علی
|ممتاز علی
|27,522
|جی بی - 24 , گانچھے 3
|سید شمس الدین
|منظور حسین
|محمد اسماعیل
|محمد ابراہیم تبسم
|20,187
|Party
|Seats
|PML-N
|15
|PPP
|02
|MWM
|02
|PTI
|01
|ITP
|01
|JUI
|01
|BNF
|01
|District
|PML-N
|PPP
|MWM
|PTI
|ITP
|JUI
|BNF
|Astore
|2
|Diamer
|3
|1
|1
|Ghanche
|3
|Ghizer
|1
|1
|Gilgit
|3
|Hunza
|Nagar
|1
|1
|Skardu
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Total
|15
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Party
|Seats
|PML-N
|05
|PPP
|14
|MWM
|00
|MQM
|01
|ITP
|00
|JUI
|02
|BNF
|01
|District
|PML-N
|PPP
|MWM
|MQM
|ITP
|JUI
|BNF
|Astore
|2
|Diamer
|2
|2
|1
|Ghanche
|1
|2
|Ghizer
|2
|Gilgit
|1
|4
|Hunza
|Nagar
|Skardu
|1
|4
|1
|Total
|5
|14
|1
|2
|1
GILGIT (Dunya News) – Two independent candidates, who were declared victorious in recently held general elections in Gilgit Baltistan, have joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). According to details, Wazir Muhammad Saleem and Raja Nasir contested the polls from Skardu as independent candidates after not getting tickets from PTI. It is to be mentioned here that PTI won the most seats in the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly elections but failed to get an outright majority. PTI had secured nine seats while PPP got four seats, PML-N grabbed two seats, MWM bagged one seat and independent candidates had declared victorious on seven seats in the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly elections held on November 15. There were 24 seats for the contest but elections were delayed in GBLA-3 following the death of PTI Gilgit-Baltistan President retired Justice Jaffer Shah from coronavirus. As many as 330 candidates, including four women, were in the contest. At least 1,26,997 fresh voters had used right of vote in general elections of Gilgit-Baltistan.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday has said that the general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan were transparent and fair. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will form government in GB with two-third majority. Holding smooth Gilgit-Baltistan elections is the triumph of democracy, he added. Sheikh Rashid said that opponents have destroyed their political career by confronting with national institutions. He further announced that Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) will start operation from November 19. He said that it will be made a modern urban transport system and operated initially from Pipri to Karachi City station. The fare has been fixed at fifty rupees per travel, he went on to say.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the government is working to introduce electronic voting system in the country in a bid to ensure utmost transparency in the election process. Speaking about the electoral reforms on Tuesday, he said that he himself ran the campaign for transparency in elections, adding that the secret balloting will be abolished in the Senate election and amendment for ‘Show of Hands’ will be introduced. The prime minister said that a mechanism will also be brought in for overseas Pakistanis so that they, too, can participate in the polling to elect their representatives. He said NADRA s data will be utilized for the electronic voting in the country for which Election Commission of Pakistan is being consulted. He said a bill for these reforms will soon be introduced in the parliament. “No government in power can bring about such reforms,” he said. The prime minister said that thanked the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for reposing trust in PTI, adding that the women left their homes in cold weather to exercise their right to vote. He also appreciated the PTI team for its massive campaigning during the GB election. He reiterated his resolve to give provisional provincial status to GB to fulfill the long desired demand of the people. He said we will give a detailed plan to fulfill our commitment of granting provisional provincial status to GB. Imran Khan said elections in Azad Kashmir and Senate are approaching soon, while general election will be held in 2023, adding that the prime objective to introduce these reforms is to ensure fair and transparent elections in Pakistan and enhance people s trust in the polling process. He also announced to introduce a Constitutional Amendment for Senate elections through show of hands instead of secret balloting to end sale and purchase of votes. “The constitutional amendment is not possible without two-third majority in the parliament and for this purpose government needs other parties support as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf does not has the required number of votes to amend the constitution,” he said.
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday condemned alleged rigging in Gilgit-Baltistan election during a telephonic conversation. During the conversation with Maryam, Bilawal said that securing of more votes by alliance of opposition parties than Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is proof of government’s lack of popularity among masses. Maryam Nawaz said that public of Gilgit-Baltistan stands with narrative of opposition. During the phone call, both leaders also agreed to meet soon. It is pertinent to mention here that opposition parties have rejected results of Gilgit-Baltistan elections and PPP workers are staging a protest outside Deputy Commissioner’s office over alleged rigging in the elections. PPP leader Nafisa Shah said that PTI scored 10 seats through rigging and asked that what happened in last six months that a party which had no candidate for the election few months ago now managed to win this much seats. On the other hand, PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday accused caretaker setup in Gilgit-Baltistan of influencing the general election process of the region.
KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nafisa Shah alleged that Gilgit-Baltistan elections were rigged in every aspect and said that her party has rejected the result of the elections. Addressing a press conference with other party leaders, she said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) scored 10 seats through rigging and asked that what happened in last six months that a party which had no candidate for the election few months ago now managed to win such a number of seats. She said that PPP rejects election results because of rigging. Reacting to ban by federal government on rallies, the PPP leader said that authorities cannot stop opposition from holding rallies by instilling fear of novel coronavirus. We will hold rallies with due implementation of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), she added. Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced a ban on holding rallies across the country amid rise in the number of coronavirus cases during the second wave. Addressing the nation after a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on the COVID-19, PM Imran Khan said that COVID-19 is rapidly spreading across the country and no gathering of more than 300 people will be allowed. He said that his party has postponed the Saturday’s scheduled public rally in Rashakai, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and asked other political parties to postpone their rallies.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to take nation into confidence regarding election reforms and will explain in detail the process of general and Senate elections. According to sources, PM Imran Khan has completed his homework on constitutional reforms and will brief the nation along with members of reform committee, federal ministers and legal team. He will also explain the process of provincial and local bodies elections. Sources further said that the prime minister is also expected to talk about responsibilities of presiding and returning officers regarding compiling of election results. He will also speak about transparency in Gilgit-Baltistan elections and amendments in constitutions for electoral reforms, sources said.