ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the government is working to introduce electronic voting system in the country in a bid to ensure utmost transparency in the election process. Speaking about the electoral reforms on Tuesday, he said that he himself ran the campaign for transparency in elections, adding that the secret balloting will be abolished in the Senate election and amendment for ‘Show of Hands’ will be introduced. The prime minister said that a mechanism will also be brought in for overseas Pakistanis so that they, too, can participate in the polling to elect their representatives. He said NADRA s data will be utilized for the electronic voting in the country for which Election Commission of Pakistan is being consulted. He said a bill for these reforms will soon be introduced in the parliament. “No government in power can bring about such reforms,” he said. The prime minister said that thanked the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for reposing trust in PTI, adding that the women left their homes in cold weather to exercise their right to vote. He also appreciated the PTI team for its massive campaigning during the GB election. He reiterated his resolve to give provisional provincial status to GB to fulfill the long desired demand of the people. He said we will give a detailed plan to fulfill our commitment of granting provisional provincial status to GB. Imran Khan said elections in Azad Kashmir and Senate are approaching soon, while general election will be held in 2023, adding that the prime objective to introduce these reforms is to ensure fair and transparent elections in Pakistan and enhance people s trust in the polling process. He also announced to introduce a Constitutional Amendment for Senate elections through show of hands instead of secret balloting to end sale and purchase of votes. “The constitutional amendment is not possible without two-third majority in the parliament and for this purpose government needs other parties support as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf does not has the required number of votes to amend the constitution,” he said.