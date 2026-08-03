Russia claims strike on Ukrainian port

(Reuters) - Russia's Defence ?Ministry said on Sunday its forces had ?struck infrastructure and two vessels ?with military cargo in Ukraine's port of ?Mykolaiv, as well as a vessel carrying military supplies in the Black sea.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian drone strikes killed at least eight people in Russian regions overnight and on Sunday, hitting targets including a warehouse belonging to ?Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, regional officials said.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had downed 635 Ukrainian drones during the night. Kyiv's drones attacked a Wildberries warehouse ?in the Samara region, around 800 km (500 miles) from Ukraine's most advanced military positions, Samara Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said.

He said there were ?no casualties and that a fire that had broken out as a result of the attack was being put out.

Ukrainian forces have been hitting deeper inside Russia as they expand strikes on economic and energy targets, aiming to undermine Moscow's ability to wage its more than four-year-old war in Ukraine.