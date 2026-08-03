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About 60,000 ordered to evacuate from fires in Spokane, Washington

About 60,000 ordered to evacuate from fires in Spokane, Washington
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Summary Around 60,000 people were ordered to evacuate as fast-moving wildfires threatened Spokane, Washington, destroying 600 buildings. The blazes remain uncontained, with a statewide emergency declared.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Around 60,000 people have been ordered to evacuate as ​wildfires threaten the city of Spokane ‌in Washington state, local officials said Sunday, adding the fires in the region had destroyed 600 ​buildings, including homes and businesses.

The Spokane ​Area Fire, which contains three separate blazes, was ⁠threatening the areas under evacuation orders, Spokane Fire ​Chief Tom Williams told Reuters.

The fires had burned ​5,390 acres (2,180 hectares) by Sunday, according to a federal incident management team.
Williams said the fires had yet ​to be contained.

No injuries or deaths had ​been reported, officials said at a Sunday afternoon news conference.

Spokane ‌Mayor ⁠Lisa Brown called it "the worst natural disaster our region has faced."

Around 10,000 electricity customers in the region had no power as of ​Sunday afternoon, ​Avista Utilities ⁠CEO Heather Rosentrader said.

State officials have said that more than 250,000 acres (101,171 ​hectares) are burning across Washington state.

Washington Governor ​Bob ⁠Ferguson said he had spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday and requested ⁠assistance ​from the Federal Emergency Management ​Agency.

The governor has declared a statewide emergency.

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