About 60,000 ordered to evacuate from fires in Spokane, Washington

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Around 60,000 people have been ordered to evacuate as ​wildfires threaten the city of Spokane ‌in Washington state, local officials said Sunday, adding the fires in the region had destroyed 600 ​buildings, including homes and businesses.

The Spokane ​Area Fire, which contains three separate blazes, was ⁠threatening the areas under evacuation orders, Spokane Fire ​Chief Tom Williams told Reuters.

The fires had burned ​5,390 acres (2,180 hectares) by Sunday, according to a federal incident management team.

Williams said the fires had yet ​to be contained.

No injuries or deaths had ​been reported, officials said at a Sunday afternoon news conference.

Spokane ‌Mayor ⁠Lisa Brown called it "the worst natural disaster our region has faced."

Around 10,000 electricity customers in the region had no power as of ​Sunday afternoon, ​Avista Utilities ⁠CEO Heather Rosentrader said.

State officials have said that more than 250,000 acres (101,171 ​hectares) are burning across Washington state.

Washington Governor ​Bob ⁠Ferguson said he had spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday and requested ⁠assistance ​from the Federal Emergency Management ​Agency.

The governor has declared a statewide emergency.