Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

US-Saudi strikes in Iraq killed 20 Iranian advisers: NYT

US-Saudi strikes in Iraq killed 20 Iranian advisers: NYT
Updated on

Summary Saudi Arabia may unveil Red Sea coalition to counter Iran-backed groups

(Web Desk) - US-Saudi strikes in Iraq on Tuesday night killed about 20 Iranian advisers, including members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and technical advisers, the New York Times reported, citing a US official.

The sites were deliberately targeted because of the presence of the advisers and to degrade the ability of Iran-backed militias to launch missiles and drones, the official added.

Iran official says four Revolutionary Guards killed in US-Saudi strikes

Four members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp were killed in US-Saudi airstrikes in Iraq on Wednesday, according to a provincial Iranian official.

Hasan Ghamari, deputy governor of Markazi province for political, security and social affairs, told Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency that the four were providing security for Arbaeen pilgrimage ceremonies when they were killed in Diyala province in eastern Iraq.

Saudi Arabia may unveil Red Sea coalition to counter Iran-backed groups

Saudi Arabia is expected to announce a multinational military coalition aimed at protecting passage through the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait, Al-Monitor reported citing two senior diplomatic sources and a senior US official.

The coalition aims to prevent Iran-backed groups from restricting passage through the strategic waterway.

The Saudi-led initiative could be unveiled as early as Thursday, the deadline for about 50 countries, including the United States, Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey, to confirm their participation.
 

Browse Topics
Iran-US-Israel war

Related News

US looks to boost anti-China spending worldwide by hundreds of millions, documents say
Explosions in Egyptian Mediterranean port blamed on drones in potential spread of war
Iraqi armed group vows retaliation over alleged Saudi and US attacks
India's capital part of aggressive electric vehicle targets in bid to curb air pollution
Featured

Police Martyrs Day being observed across country

PM Shehbaz congratulates Nawaz Sharif, PML-N candidates over AJK election success

Khawaja Asif calls Mohsin Naqvi government's 'most powerful minister'

AJK CEC did not address PPP's complaints: Raja Pervez Ashraf

Marriyum Aurangzeb rejects rigging claims as PML-N leads in AJK polls