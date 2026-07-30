US-Saudi strikes in Iraq killed 20 Iranian advisers: NYT

(Web Desk) - US-Saudi strikes in Iraq on Tuesday night killed about 20 Iranian advisers, including members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and technical advisers, the New York Times reported, citing a US official.

The sites were deliberately targeted because of the presence of the advisers and to degrade the ability of Iran-backed militias to launch missiles and drones, the official added.

Iran official says four Revolutionary Guards killed in US-Saudi strikes

Four members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp were killed in US-Saudi airstrikes in Iraq on Wednesday, according to a provincial Iranian official.

Hasan Ghamari, deputy governor of Markazi province for political, security and social affairs, told Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency that the four were providing security for Arbaeen pilgrimage ceremonies when they were killed in Diyala province in eastern Iraq.

Saudi Arabia may unveil Red Sea coalition to counter Iran-backed groups

Saudi Arabia is expected to announce a multinational military coalition aimed at protecting passage through the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait, Al-Monitor reported citing two senior diplomatic sources and a senior US official.

The coalition aims to prevent Iran-backed groups from restricting passage through the strategic waterway.

The Saudi-led initiative could be unveiled as early as Thursday, the deadline for about 50 countries, including the United States, Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey, to confirm their participation.

