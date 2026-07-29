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Iraqi armed group vows retaliation over alleged Saudi and US attacks

Iraqi armed group vows retaliation over alleged Saudi and US attacks
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Summary Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba vowed retaliation over alleged Saudi and US attacks, demanding the withdrawal of American forces from Iraq.

BAGHDAD (Dunya News) – Iraqi armed group Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba has vowed to retaliate for what it described as attacks linked to Saudi Arabia and the United States, saying those responsible would be held accountable.

According to Arab media reports, the group said in a statement that every fallen fighter would be avenged and claimed the continued presence of US forces in the region had become a threat to Iraq's security.

The group called for the immediate withdrawal of American troops from Iraq.

Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba also urged the Iraqi government to end cooperation with Saudi Arabia and strengthen the country's defence capabilities by deploying advanced air defence systems.

According to the reports, the group warned that it could broaden the scope of its response if the alleged attacks continued.

There was no immediate official response from the Iraqi government, Saudi Arabia or the United States regarding the group's statements. 

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