Indian missing after attack on ship off Oman coast is dead, family says

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – An Indian national who went missing after an attack on commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman is dead, his father-in-law said on Wednesday.

• Heramb Karmarkar, 30, was a marine engineer on the Cyprus-flagged container ship that was attacked off the coast of Oman on Sunday.

• The vessel, with 11 Indians in its 24-member ⁠crew, was struck by an "unidentified projectile", Cyprus authorities had said.

• Iran said it had struck the ship after it attempted to transit through an unauthorised route despite warnings to correct its course.

• Karmarkar's father-in-law, Vivek Tandon, told Reuters that the company operating the vessel had informed him of his son-in-law's death.

• India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for ⁠comment on Wednesday.

• Karmarkar is the second Indian seafarer to be killed in the region in three days.

• Another Indian seafarer was killed on Tuesday after two vessels were attacked while transiting the ⁠Strait of Hormuz.

• New Delhi lodged a strong protest with Iran after summoning its deputy ambassador over Tuesday's killing.

• Tehran says it has again ⁠closed the Strait of Hormuz after hostilities with Washington reignited last week, but US President Donald Trump says the waterway ⁠is open to all shipping traffic except that of Iran.