Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Indian missing after attack on ship off Oman coast is dead, family says

Indian missing after attack on ship off Oman coast is dead, family says
Updated on

Summary Heramb Karmarkar, 30, was a marine engineer on the Cyprus-flagged container ship that was attacked off the coast of Oman on Sunday

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – An Indian national who went missing after an attack on commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman is dead, his father-in-law said on Wednesday.

• Heramb Karmarkar, 30, was a marine engineer on the Cyprus-flagged container ship that was attacked off the coast of Oman on Sunday.

• The vessel, with 11 Indians in its 24-member ⁠crew, was struck by an "unidentified projectile", Cyprus authorities had said.

• Iran said it had struck the ship after it attempted to transit through an unauthorised route despite warnings to correct its course.

• Karmarkar's father-in-law, Vivek Tandon, told Reuters that the company operating the vessel had informed him of his son-in-law's death.

• India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for ⁠comment on Wednesday.

• Karmarkar is the second Indian seafarer to be killed in the region in three days.

• Another Indian seafarer was killed on Tuesday after two vessels were attacked while transiting the ⁠Strait of Hormuz.

• New Delhi lodged a strong protest with Iran after summoning its deputy ambassador over Tuesday's killing.

• Tehran says it has again ⁠closed the Strait of Hormuz after hostilities with Washington reignited last week, but US President Donald Trump says the waterway ⁠is open to all shipping traffic except that of Iran.

Browse Topics
Iran-US-Israel war International

Related News

Iran threatens to block more vital seaways as Trump orders renewed Iran blockade
Muslim man stabbed multiple times in Utah over his religion, say police
US Senate Democrats block $1.15 trillion defense bill over Iran war objections
Iran-linked vessels pass through Hormuz ahead of US blockade
Featured

Petrol, diesel prices likely to rise sharply

Pakistan deepens technology ties with China

CTD, KP police kill five terrorists in Bannu operation

Pakistan summons Japanese ambassador over reference in Japan-India joint statement

Fewer vessels travel through Hormuz as US, Iran continue strikes