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Iranian President says southern Iran remains symbol of resilience and resistance

Iranian President says southern Iran remains symbol of resilience and resistance
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Summary President Masoud Pezeshkian praised southern Iran's resilience, reaffirming solidarity with the nation and stressing unity amid challenging circumstances.

TEHRAN (Dunya News) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said southern Iran has always been a symbol of freedom, resilience and resistance, praising the determination of its people in the face of adversity.

In a statement posted on social media, the Iranian president said the people of southern Iran were standing firm against enemy aggression and deserved recognition for their courage, resolve and perseverance during difficult times.

Pezeshkian reaffirmed that he stood shoulder to shoulder with the loyal, courageous and steadfast people of Iran and would remain with the nation through every challenge.

Concluding his message, he declared, "All of Iran is my home," describing it as a reflection of national unity, solidarity and collective resolve. 

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