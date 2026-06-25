Trump describes UK's expected next PM as 'extremely liberal'

LONDON (Reuters) – US President Donald Trump said he knows little about Andy Burnham, Britain's expected next prime minister, describing him as a "mayor of a town" who was "extremely ‌liberal", and someone who probably wouldn't open the North Sea to more oil drilling.

In comments late on Wednesday, the US leader again repeated his belief that Keir Starmer should have opened up the North Sea to more drilling ⁠for oil, but refrained from some of his spicier criticisms of the British prime minister.

Starmer announced his resignation on Monday following pressure over weak poll ratings and poor local election results.

For months after being elected in 2024, Starmer had tried to keep Trump onside, proffering him an unprecedented second state visit in 2025, but relations cooled when Britain initially rejected a ‌US ⁠request to use British bases for strikes on Iran. Starmer later gave authorisation for the US to use the bases.

Asked about Burnham, who is the only contender so far for a contest ⁠to replace Starmer as Labour leader and prime minister and could be appointed by mid-July, Trump said: "I don't know anything. I see that he ⁠was, I guess, the mayor of a town."

"I hear he's extremely liberal, extremely, so that means he probably won't ⁠open ​up the North Sea. You know ​I gave Keir Starmer some pretty good advice, I said open up ​the North Sea."