Europeans grapple with scorching June heatwave

(Reuters) - Western Europe remained in the grip of an intense and deadly heatwave on Wednesday, with soaring temperatures claiming dozens of lives, disrupting electricity supplies, closing schools and forcing some of the continent's most famous landmarks to curtail operations as forecasters warned the extreme conditions could persist for several more days.

The heatwave, driven by a weather phenomenon known as an "Omega block", has pushed temperatures far above seasonal norms across much of the continent and shattered long-standing records.

Britain recorded its hottest June day since records began, with temperatures reaching 35.8°C in southern England. The reading, recorded in the village of Wiggonholt in West Sussex, surpassed the previous June record of 35.6°C set in 1957 and matched in 1976.

France also experienced unprecedented temperatures. After recording its hottest day since records began nearly 80 years ago, temperatures in Paris reached 40.9°C on Wednesday, setting a new June record for the capital.

Meteo-France extended its highest weather alert to 72 districts and warned that oppressive conditions would continue through Thursday. Authorities said at least 50 people had died in France since the onset of the heatwave/

They dead included 48 drowning victims who entered rivers, lakes and coastal waters to escape the heat. Two young children also died after being left in a vehicle during the extreme temperatures.

Spain reported two heat-related deaths among elderly residents after several days of temperatures exceeding 40°C, although weather conditions there began to ease following what meteorologists described as the hottest late-June period on record.

Italy's Health Ministry placed 16 cities, including Rome, Milan, Florence, Turin and Verona, under its highest heat alert and warned that temperatures could intensify further, with the peak expected between Sunday and Monday.

The heatwave has also affected infrastructure and agriculture. France's nuclear power plants, which generate most of the country's electricity, reduced output by around 7% of national demand because elevated river temperatures restricted access to cooling water.

Scientists said the prolonged hot spell was being driven by an Omega block – a phenomenon that traps hot air beneath a high-pressure system for extended periods while diverting cooler weather to surrounding regions.

Across the continent, authorities took emergency measures to protect residents and visitors. The Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum in Paris announced early closures, while the traditional Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace was scaled back because of the heat.

In Florence, the Uffizi Galleries temporarily halted ticket sales after an air-conditioning failure, while sporting events were cancelled in the Netherlands and public transport services were reduced. Schools across parts of the Netherlands also shortened classes or closed altogether as temperatures approached 36°C.

Switzerland opened air-conditioned cinemas free of charge during daytime hours, while businesses across Europe adjusted working schedules to minimise exposure to the heat. Construction companies shifted working hours, and retailers reported surging demand for fans and portable air-conditioning units.

The heatwave also disrupted Paris Fashion Week, with designers altering show schedules to avoid the hottest parts of the day. Visitors and residents alike sought relief wherever possible, crowding around fountains, cafes and shaded areas as the continent endured one of its most severe early-summer heatwaves in decades.

