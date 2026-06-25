Trump turns America 250 kickoff into a campaign-style rally on the National Mall

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump formally kicked off celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary on Wednesday night by working to get the country excited again — about himself.

The president hosted a rally on Washington’s National Mall, including a series of booming flyovers by stealth bombers, music from military bands, and Lee Greenwood singing “God Bless the USA.”

“There has never been anything like the United States of America, and together we are making it bigger and better and stronger and far more exceptional than ever before,” Trump said.

He said he’d restored the country to greatness, proclaiming, ”Nobody’s laughing at us anymore.”

As he does in all rally speeches, Trump championed his crackdown on the U.S.-Mexico border and opposition to transgender rights. However, perhaps in a nod to the anniversary celebrations, he was far less critical of Democrats than usual — at least to a point.

“The American Dream is alive again. It’s something that nobody thought they’d be saying when you went through that last four years of incompetence,” Trump said.

The president also mentioned his tumultuous effort to revamp the Reflecting Pool near the Lincoln Memorial and build a ballroom at the White House.

Surprisingly, Trump wrapped his speech in less than half an hour — making it one of the shortest rally addresses of his second term and perhaps his entire political career. Just Tuesday, while addressing workers at a truck factory in Pennsylvania, Trump spoke for well over an hour.

Still, he found time to note that he’ll again be addressing a Washington rally on July Fourth, imploring, “Your favorite president will be speaking so please show up.”

For Wednesday’s speech, the crowd was contained to a segment of the National Mall that was nearly full. From the stage, Trump could likely see the neon colors of the giant Ferris wheel erected in front of the Capitol.

RALLY COMES AS MIDTERMS BEGIN LOOMING

Trump is working to convince Americans ahead of critical November elections that he’s put the unpopular Iran war in the rearview mirror, with oil prices easing as the Strait of Hormuz has started to reopen in the wake of an interim deal to end the war with Tehran.

The rally launched weeks of celebrations about America and its 1776 founding as part of “The Great American State Fair” on the mall, the national park that stretches from the U.S. Capitol to the Lincoln Memorial.

But Trump’s appearance was only announced after several musicians — including Young MC, Martina McBride and the Commodores — canceled their concerts because of concerns the event had become politicized.

Instead, among those addressing the crowd was Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who slammed the musicians who backed out while declaring that Trump is “the greatest president that’s ever existed in this country since George Washington.”

The president himself told the crowd, “This is the beginning of the golden age of America.” He congratulated himself for ousting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro — but made no mention of the earthquakes that rocked that country Wednesday night.

Organizers distributed rectangular cardboard American flags that some attendees used for shade before the sun went down and Trump took the stage.

On the menu for the crowd: burgers, sausages and turkey legs. The program felt like a summer concert, expect for the variety of American flag-themed outfits, from overalls to skirts to hats. There were also plenty of “Make America Great Again” hats.

Attendees included Karen and Brian Ontrap, who drove 500-plus miles from northwest Ohio with their children. They planned the trip in January to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary and, for some in the group, see Washington for the first time.

Karen Ontrap said the pair support the president “100%.”

TRUMP IS PRESSING THE CASE THAT HE’S MADE AMERICA BETTER

The president has struggled to deliver the presidency that he advertised to voters — causing his approval rating to dwell at a low 37%, according to the most recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research polling.

Democrats say his botched repairs to the reflecting pool and the resulting algae outbreak are a sign that he’s spending taxpayer money on vanity projects instead of the nation’s legacy.

Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., said the Trump-affiliated group organizing the 250th anniversary was selling access to special interests and redrafting the nation’s founding to the president’s liking, based on documents he presented at a congressional hearing earlier this year.

“It should be about bringing us together,” Huffman said. “He’s trying to make this 250th celebration all about him.”

Only 33% of U.S. adults approve of Trump’s economic leadership, with favorability at 40% on immigration and 34% on Iran.

TRUMP’S RALLIES CAN ONLY HELP SO MUCH WITHOUT IMPROVEMENTS ON INFLATION

Inflation is still higher than what Trump inherited and it has been outpacing wage growth. The budget deficit remains on a path upward that keeps interest rates high. Investments in artificial intelligence are driving growth, but they come with fears of middle-class job losses such that the construction of data centers needed for America’s tech economy have become controversial politically.

Still, for many, Trump was the main attraction.

Jacob Wankasky and his family, traveling from Buffalo, New York, peeled off a day early from their trip to Hershey, Pennsylvania, when he and his wife, Jennifer, realized they could see Trump before their planned visit Thursday to the State Fair with their children, ages 4 and 6.

“It’s a once in a lifetime chance,” Jacob Wankasky said. In a bright red “America Is Back” ballcap, the 42-year-old antique mall owner, said Trump’s return to the White House was a relief in a time of “insanity.”

