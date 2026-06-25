Pakistan's 'Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq' against terror networks gains international praise

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s counterterrorism operation “Ghazab-lil-Haq” against terrorist networks in Afghanistan has received international recognition, according to reports.

Pakistan has been successfully targeting terrorist sanctuaries and militant infrastructure operating from Afghan territory, officials said.

According to the US-based magazine The Diplomat, Pakistan’s operational strategy against Afghan Taliban-linked groups and the so-called Fitna-al-Khawarij has been widely praised, noting that Islamabad’s campaign has now entered a new phase.

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The report stated that in recent months Pakistan has tightened the noose around terrorist networks as well as their facilitators, aiming to weaken groups operating along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

It further claimed that Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan have been carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan from Afghan soil, while certain Taliban commanders have allegedly been linked to logistical and training oversight of these groups in Kandahar.

International think tanks described “Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq” as a key strategy aimed at countering alleged Taliban support for terrorist elements and dismantling cross-border militant networks.

Experts noted that following the operation, a visible decline in terrorist incidents has been observed, terming it evidence of the campaign’s effectiveness.