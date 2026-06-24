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Starmer holds talks with Burnham over UK leadership transition

Starmer holds talks with Burnham over UK leadership transition
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Summary UK PM Starmer meets Andy Burnham over leadership transition as Burnham emerges as frontrunner for next prime minister.

LONDON (Dunya News) – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has met Andy Burnham for talks aimed at ensuring an orderly transition of power after announcing he will step down as prime minister.

The meeting is the first between the two since Burnham’s victory in last week’s Makerfield by-election. Starmer has also authorised civil service access talks for potential Labour leadership candidates, focusing on government formation, key policy priorities and security briefings.

Burnham is currently the only declared contender and could become prime minister as early as July 17 if he remains unchallenged.

According to political sources, discussions are also underway about possible cabinet positions in a future Burnham-led government, including speculation that current Chancellor Rachel Reeves could be offered a junior or mid-level role, although no final decisions have been made. Reeves’ office has not commented..

Burnham is also expected by his allies to appoint former Labour minister James Purnell as his Downing Street chief of staff.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said the access talks will begin soon and will cover government structure, priorities and security matters.

Starmer said he wants to support a smooth transition for his successor and has agreed to pause major policy and spending decisions until a new prime minister takes office. 

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