Israeli forces advance into Syrian border areas

DAMASCUS (Dunya News) - A video has surfaced on Wednesday showing Israeli troops patrolling a rural area in Syria.

Israeli military personnel and two Merkava tanks were seen in the countryside near Quneitra in southwestern Syria.

According to local sources, Israeli forces were observed conducting patrols in surrounding areas accompanied by two Merkava tanks. The incident has raised concerns over the security situation and growing tensions along the border.

The advance is being described as a violation of the 1974 agreement, which was intended to reduce tensions along the ceasefire line between Syria and Israel and restrict military movements in the area.