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US VP Vance says progress made in Switzerland talks, Iran agrees to allow nuclear inspectors

US VP Vance says progress made in Switzerland talks, Iran agrees to allow nuclear inspectors
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Summary Vance also said the Strait of Hormuz remains open and stressed the importance of maintaining coordination as negotiations continue

SWITZERLAND (Web Desk) - US Vice President JD Vance said on Monday that significant progress had been achieved during US-Iran talks held in Switzerland, describing the discussions as laying the groundwork for a potential long-term agreement aimed at addressing concerns over Iran’s nuclear program.

Speaking to reporters at the Burgenstock resort, Vance said Iran had agreed to invite inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) back into the country, calling the move a major milestone and an important first step toward ensuring Iran does not develop nuclear weapons.

“The Iranians have agreed to invite IAEA inspectors back into their country,” Vance said, adding that discussions on the inspection process could begin as early as this week.

Vance also said the Strait of Hormuz remains open and stressed the importance of maintaining coordination as negotiations continue.

Also Read: For US Vice President JD Vance, Iran talks could shape political rise

He noted that technical talks between US and Iranian officials would carry on in the coming days and weeks.

“We’ve made a lot of good progress,” Vance said. “We laid a very good foundation for a successful final deal.”

The vice president characterized the agreement on inspections as a key confidence-building measure and expressed optimism that continued negotiations could lead to a broader settlement aimed at permanently resolving concerns over Iran’s nuclear activities.

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