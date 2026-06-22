Trump criticises Italy's Meloni over Iran policy as diplomatic row deepens

(Web Desk) – US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for refusing to support Washington's requests related to efforts aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, further escalating tensions between the two leaders.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, Trump expressed frustration with Italy's stance, arguing that the United States has long contributed to Europe's security through NATO while receiving insufficient support from its allies on key strategic issues.

"After spending trillions of dollars on NATO, Italy and its prime minister wouldn't even think of becoming involved with the Islamic Republic of Iran and their very serious nuclear threat," Trump wrote.

The US president added that Washington had spent decades defending its allies and accused some partners of failing to reciprocate when American interests and broader international security concerns were at stake.

The latest comments come amid an increasingly public dispute between Trump and Meloni. In recent days, the Italian leader accused Trump of launching "constant, unprovoked attacks" against her government after the US president claimed she repeatedly sought a photograph with him during the recent G7 summit in France.

Trump has also criticised Rome for declining US requests related to military logistics, including access to Italian landing strips and runways, which he described as a significant operational inconvenience. He argued that Italy benefits substantially from US security commitments under NATO and should be more supportive of Washington's strategic objectives.

The US president further suggested that Meloni was attempting to repair relations with him following what he described as America's military success against Iran, linking the issue to the Italian prime minister's domestic political considerations.

The exchange highlights growing strains between Washington and Rome over Middle East policy, despite both countries being longstanding NATO allies. Italy has consistently maintained that diplomatic engagement remains the preferred path for addressing regional tensions and concerns surrounding Iran's nuclear programme.