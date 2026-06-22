MANILA (Reuters) – Three people were killed and ​five injured in a school shooting in the ‌central Philippines, Philippine police said on Monday.

Police said the two suspects have been arrested after the shooting at the San ​Jose National High School in the city of ​Tacloban in Leyte province.

The shooting occurred at approximately ⁠9:00 a.m. (0100 GMT) inside the school in Barangay San ​Jose, the Tacloban City Police Office said, adding that ​an investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances behind the incident.

Tacloban police chief Noelito Getigan told reporters that the suspects used a .38-caliber ​and 9mm firearm in the shooting.

One suspect, a ​minor and Grade 9 student, was arrested shortly after the incident, while the ‌other ⁠later surrendered to authorities, Getigan said.

Police said the victims have been transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment, while additional personnel have been deployed at the school to ​ensure the ​safety of students, ⁠staff, parents and the surrounding community.

Authorities urged the public not to disseminate unverified information and to cooperate with investigators.

The incident is unusual ⁠in the Philippines, where school shootings happen only sporadically.

In July 2022, a gunman opened fire at an Ateneo de ⁠Manila University law school graduation ceremony in Quezon City, killing three people, including former Lamitan City mayor Rose Furigay.