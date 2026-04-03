Iran claims it shot down second US F-35 fighter jet

(Reuters) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed on Friday that it shot down a US F-35 fighter jet in central parts of the country, Iranian media reported.

Due to the destruction of the aircraft, the fate of the pilot remains unknown, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported, citing a statement by the IRGC.

This marks the second time Iran claimed it shot down a US F-35 amid the ongoing escalation since February 28.

Iran had previously announced on March 19 that it had shot down a US F-35, a claim rejected by Washington.

Tehran also claimed on Thursday to have downed an Israeli F-16 jet.

The US has not responded to the report as yet.

Last month, the US military said in a statement that a US F-35 aircraft conducted an emergency landing after flying a combat mission over Iran. The military said the pilot was in stable condition.

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said its Mina al-Ahmadi refinery was hit by drones, setting off fires at operating units, but no injuries were reported, according to the state news agency, and Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said on Friday its air defences intercepted seven drones in recent hours, according to its state news agency.

Additionally, Al Jazeera reports that a drone strike has hit a Red Crescent warehouse in Iran's Bushehr province, according to the Iranian relief organisation. The early morning attack hit a facility in the Choghadak area at around 5am, destroying two relief containers, two buses and emergency vehicles, Fars news agency reported.

No casualties were reported.

