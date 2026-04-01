Kuwait says Iran drone attack sets airport fuel tanks ablaze, no casualties

(Reuters) - An Iranian drone attack struck fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, sparking a massive fire but causing no casualties, Kuwait’s state ⁠news agency KUNA said.

“Kuwait International Airport has been subjected to blatant attacks by drones launched by Iran and the armed factions it supports,” the official Kuwait News Agency quoted the spokesman of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation as saying.

The spokesman, Abdullah Al-Rajhi, said “fuel storage tanks… were targeted, resulting in a large fire at the site”, reporting no casualties.

The latest of several attacks on the airport and fuel storage there came as the US-Israeli war on Iran broadens with Tehran’s strikes on ⁠Israel and Gulf Arab states that host US military installations.

Wednesday’s attack caused significant ⁠damage to airport fuel tanks belonging to the Kuwait Aviation ⁠Fuelling Company, the agency cited a spokesperson for ⁠the civil aviation authority as saying.

