Snubbed by allies, Trump unleashes angry tirade against NATO

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised key allies for not supporting Washington during the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran, urging them to secure their own fuel supplies or purchase from the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump singled out European nations, particularly the United Kingdom and France, accusing them of failing to assist during the month-long conflict with Iran that has disrupted global markets and affected fuel shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

“All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

The US president further criticised France for denying overflight access to aircraft transporting military supplies to Israel, adding to tensions among Western allies.

“You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!” Trump criticized France.